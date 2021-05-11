Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Dr. Maya Angelou To Appear On Limited Edition Quarter Coins In 2022

NASA pioneer Dr. Sally Ride will also be featured in the coins, which make their debut in 2022.

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Praise Featured Video
CLOSE
Maya Angelou Obit.

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

The late Dr. Maya Angelou remains one of the most notable poets of her generation and has inspired others to follow her path of words and creative expression. The legendary wordsmith will have her image placed on a limited edition run of quarter coins beginning next year, essentially making her the first Black woman to appear on U.S. currency.

The news of the appearance of both Angelou and NASA pioneer Dr. Sally Ride, the first woman to travel to space,  was first revealed in April.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

The women are the first to appear on the coins as part of the American Women Quarters program. They will be joined by other notable women figures in U.S. history, culminating in about 20 women to be featured. All of the figures have yet to be finalized and the U.S. Mint is asking folks to make suggestions for future features.

“The Mint will issue circulating and numismatic quarter-dollar coins with reverse (tails) designs emblematic of the accomplishments and contributions of a prominent American woman beginning in January 2022,” read a statement from the United States Mint’s office.

The honor of the first Black woman to be featured on U.S. currency technically belongs to Harriet Tubman, who was slated to be on the front of the $20 bill under a plan enacted by President Barack Obama’s administration, and stalled when former president Donald Trump was in office. At the top of the year, President Joe Biden’s administration promised to get things moving in the right direction.

Coin collectors, get ready. Hopefully, these coins won’t be too hard to snag.

Learn more here.

Photo: Getty

Dr. Maya Angelou To Appear On Limited Edition Quarter Coins In 2022  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Dr. Maya Angelou

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
Quick Study: What Is The True Meaning Of…

The seven-day holiday tradition begins the day after Christmas.
12.24.20
‘Good Trouble’: John Lewis’ Congressional District Pushes Biden…

Absentee ballots from Georgia voters in Clayton County -- in John Lewis' longtime congressional district -- gave Joe Biden a…
11.06.20
Trumpublicans Are Freaking Out And Blaming Each Other…

Republicans are freaking out, panicking and blaming each other while Trump, facing an election loss, claims without proof that he's…
01.28.21
Chrissy Teigen Reflects On Tragic Pregnancy Loss–“I Can…

Chrissy Teigen returned to social media on Tuesday, October 27 to reflect on the tragic loss of her third pregnancy.
01.28.21
Philadelphia Cops Kill Walter Wallace Jr., Black Man…

Walter Wallace Jr., who was said to have suffered from mental illness, was killed on a Philadelphia street as his…
10.28.20
Jared Kushner Suggests ‘Complaining’ Black People Don’t ‘Want…

In today's example of just how racist the Trump administration is, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner had some pretty…
01.28.21
Text To Win: Brian Courtney Wilson Private Virtual…

Text "BCW" to 52140 for a chance to win! 
01.28.21
Latonya Brumfield Story Of Survival Will Truly Inspire…

Latonya Brumfield was diagnosed with breast cancer in February of 2014.  With the support of her family and church, she…
01.28.21
Ice Cube Responds After Eric Trump Shares Manipulated…

Trump posting this fake photo comes after Cube received criticism for working with the his administration on the Contract With…
01.28.21
Ben Crump Calls For New, Independent Prosecutor To…

Ben Crump called for a new, independent prosecutor to re-open the legal investigation into Breonna Taylor's killing after a grand…
10.20.20
Close