Contests
HomeContests

InspireHIM Awards: Nominate A Man You Know Is Making A Difference

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Praise Featured Video
CLOSE
InspireHIM Nomination

Source: cs / iOne

Radio One Baltimore is hosting its first ever InspireHIM Awards on June 16th in honor of Father’s Day.

We’re celebrating the men of Baltimore who are making a difference in various fields. Below you will find a list of awards we’re giving out and their descriptions:

Outstanding Family Man: A man who makes a wonderful father and husband. He loves his children. He wants to be at home. Family is his first priority in his life. He puts his family before himself and he listens to his family.

Entrepreneurship: Entrepreneurship is the act of creating a business while building and scaling it to generate a profit.

Health/Medicine: Men who work in the medical field. (Doctor, Nurse, EMS, Health Administrators, etc. )

Community Outreach: Refers to efforts that connect an organization or person’s ideas or practices to the public. Outreach takes on an educational component that engages the community. In addition, it is an activity of providing services to any population who might not have access to those services otherwise.

Political: This includes men who work in government, including elected officials, department heads and campaign workers. Those working in public service, in the military or as legislative aides or state court judges who hold government positions and are considered public servants

Education: The process of receiving or giving systematic instruction. Men who are educators. (Teacher, Coach, Managers, Professors, etc.)

Nominate yourself or a man you know using the form below.

Rules

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
Quick Study: What Is The True Meaning Of…

The seven-day holiday tradition begins the day after Christmas.
12.24.20
‘Good Trouble’: John Lewis’ Congressional District Pushes Biden…

Absentee ballots from Georgia voters in Clayton County -- in John Lewis' longtime congressional district -- gave Joe Biden a…
11.06.20
Trumpublicans Are Freaking Out And Blaming Each Other…

Republicans are freaking out, panicking and blaming each other while Trump, facing an election loss, claims without proof that he's…
01.28.21
Chrissy Teigen Reflects On Tragic Pregnancy Loss–“I Can…

Chrissy Teigen returned to social media on Tuesday, October 27 to reflect on the tragic loss of her third pregnancy.
01.28.21
Philadelphia Cops Kill Walter Wallace Jr., Black Man…

Walter Wallace Jr., who was said to have suffered from mental illness, was killed on a Philadelphia street as his…
10.28.20
Jared Kushner Suggests ‘Complaining’ Black People Don’t ‘Want…

In today's example of just how racist the Trump administration is, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner had some pretty…
01.28.21
Text To Win: Brian Courtney Wilson Private Virtual…

Text "BCW" to 52140 for a chance to win! 
01.28.21
Latonya Brumfield Story Of Survival Will Truly Inspire…

Latonya Brumfield was diagnosed with breast cancer in February of 2014.  With the support of her family and church, she…
01.28.21
Ice Cube Responds After Eric Trump Shares Manipulated…

Trump posting this fake photo comes after Cube received criticism for working with the his administration on the Contract With…
01.28.21
Ben Crump Calls For New, Independent Prosecutor To…

Ben Crump called for a new, independent prosecutor to re-open the legal investigation into Breonna Taylor's killing after a grand…
10.20.20
Close