Judge Approves $577 Settlement In Lawsuit Involving Maryland HBCUs

Man hand knocking a wooden judge gavel, law and auction concept.

Source: boonchai wedmakawand / Getty

A federal judge approved a $577 settlement on Wednesday for Maryland’s four historically Black colleges and universities.

Under the deal, $555 million in extra funding will be provided over 10 years beginning in 2023 for Bowie State University, Coppin State University, Morgan State University and the University of Maryland, Eastern Shore.

The total amount includes covering $22 million in legal costs for the plaintiffs. It took 15 years to come to this decision.

In the lawsuit, the state of Maryland was accused of underfunding the institutions while developing programs at traditionally white colleges and universities that directly competed with the HBCUs, therefore drawing away potential students.

The funds will go toward scholarships and financial aid as well as faculty recruitment and development. Funds may also be used to expand and improve existing academic programs, including online programs and to develop and implement new academic programs.

Source: Associated Press

Judge Approves $577 Settlement In Lawsuit Involving Maryland HBCUs  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

