Baltimore AFRAM Festival Returns This August

AFRAM

AFRAM is back this year.

The festival will be a week-long hybrid experience beginning August 15, ending with the main festival virtually on August 21 and 22.

“We are so happy to bring AFRAM back to Baltimore this summer,” said Baltimore City Recreation and Parks’ executive director, Reginald Moore. “Having to sit out of the 2020 festival due to Covid-19 restrictions gave our agency time to reflect and strategize on how to bring the city a safe but memorable festival experience for 2021. While this year’s festival won’t bring 100,000 people to the park, we believe that the spirit of AFRAM will still be felt.”

This year marks the festival’s 44th year. As always, AFRAM is free and open to guests of all ages. The festival is an opportunity to highlight Baltimore’s best and brightest in Black art, fashion, food and culture.

“AFRAM is one of my favorite Baltimore traditions and although we cannot be in person this year, I am just as excited to partake in this hybrid setting,” said Mayor Brandon M. Scott. “I commend Director Moore and BCRP for their tremendous work to ensure Baltimoreans can still enjoy this experience. I look forward to tuning in with all of you for this year’s festivities.”

Details on performers, vendor information and how to attend/participate will follow in a separate announcement. Follow AFRAM on InstagramTwitter and Facebook for updates.

