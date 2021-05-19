Sports Betting Among Hundreds Of Bills Signed Into Law By Gov. Hogan

Praise Featured Video CLOSE

Governor Larry Hogan signed more than 200 bills into law on Tuesday that were passed this legislative session by the Maryland General Assembly.

These include bills allowing restaurants to sell alcohol and cocktails to go, a repeal of “Maryland, My Maryland” as the state song and a bill meant to make schools safer by prohibiting students, who are registered sex offenders, from being on public school property.

Sports betting is also now legal in the state of Maryland. That means Maryland’s casinos, horse tracks and stadiums can be approved for licenses. Money generated from sports gambling will go toward funding education in the state.

“Today, we are signing another 226 bipartisan bills into law, including legislation to legalize sports betting in the state of Maryland and to repeal the state song — a relic of the Confederacy that is clearly outdated and out-of-touch,” Hogan said. “I want to thank the legislators on both sides of the aisle for working together with us in a bipartisan way this session.”

