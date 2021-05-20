Local
HomeLocal

Man Arrested For Murder Of Safe Street’s Dante Barksdale

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Praise Featured Video
CLOSE
Police car with LED lights at a crime scene

Source: Jeremy Hogan / Getty

A man is in custody in connection to the murder of Safe Street’s Dante Barksdale.

Police have arrested Garrick Powell for the January 7 slaying.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

“I want to thank the hard working men and women of the Baltimore Police Department for their diligence in apprehending Garrick Powell for the murder of Dante Barksdale,” said Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison. “Dante embodied a message of redemption and peace, and used his own experience as a living testimony for young people to resolve conflicts without resorting to violence. I look forward to working with the State’s Attorney Office to ensure justice is served, and I remain committed to partnering with Mayor Scott and all of our communities to tackle gun violence in Baltimore.”

Safe Streets is a program started in Baltimore to cut gun violence in the most dangerous communities in the city by deploying Violence Interruptors to deescalate conflicts before they turn deadly.

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

Barksdale was the outreach coordinator for Baltimore City’s Safe Streets program.

“Earlier this year, Dante Barksdale, the heart and soul of Baltimore, became a victim of the very gun violence he was determined to prevent,” said Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott. “But thanks to the diligent work of the Baltimore Police Department, a suspect in Dante’s murder has now been apprehended.”

Source: WBAL-TV

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Man Arrested For Murder Of Safe Street’s Dante Barksdale  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
Quick Study: What Is The True Meaning Of…

The seven-day holiday tradition begins the day after Christmas.
12.24.20
‘Good Trouble’: John Lewis’ Congressional District Pushes Biden…

Absentee ballots from Georgia voters in Clayton County -- in John Lewis' longtime congressional district -- gave Joe Biden a…
11.06.20
Trumpublicans Are Freaking Out And Blaming Each Other…

Republicans are freaking out, panicking and blaming each other while Trump, facing an election loss, claims without proof that he's…
01.28.21
Chrissy Teigen Reflects On Tragic Pregnancy Loss–“I Can…

Chrissy Teigen returned to social media on Tuesday, October 27 to reflect on the tragic loss of her third pregnancy.
01.28.21
Philadelphia Cops Kill Walter Wallace Jr., Black Man…

Walter Wallace Jr., who was said to have suffered from mental illness, was killed on a Philadelphia street as his…
10.28.20
Jared Kushner Suggests ‘Complaining’ Black People Don’t ‘Want…

In today's example of just how racist the Trump administration is, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner had some pretty…
01.28.21
Text To Win: Brian Courtney Wilson Private Virtual…

Text "BCW" to 52140 for a chance to win! 
01.28.21
Latonya Brumfield Story Of Survival Will Truly Inspire…

Latonya Brumfield was diagnosed with breast cancer in February of 2014.  With the support of her family and church, she…
01.28.21
Ice Cube Responds After Eric Trump Shares Manipulated…

Trump posting this fake photo comes after Cube received criticism for working with the his administration on the Contract With…
01.28.21
Ben Crump Calls For New, Independent Prosecutor To…

Ben Crump called for a new, independent prosecutor to re-open the legal investigation into Breonna Taylor's killing after a grand…
10.20.20
Close