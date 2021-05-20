EXCLUSIVE: Tamika D. Mallory Reveals Her Mission Behind New Book, ‘State of Emergency’

05.20.21
Tamika D. Mallory, social activist and co-founder of Until Freedom, called in this morning with details on her new book, State of Emergency: How We Win in the Country We Built. 

“We’re still in a state of emergency. We still have so much work to do and we cannot become complacent because we got a little accountability in the George Floyd situation,” she says. “It’s not enough.”

In the interview up top, Mallory dishes on what drives her passion for social justice and how the tragic events of 2020 inspired her new State of Emergency book. For information on her book, in which she’s also on a virtual tour for, visit TamikaDMallory.com.

