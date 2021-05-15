Community Affairs Show: A Father’s Place Prince Georges County, A Community Program Design Specifically For Fathers

This week on the Community Affairs Show Cheryl Jackson talks with Geneva Ware-Rice, Program Director, A Father’s Place, Prince George’s County and Silverio Jimenez-Staten, Program Manager, A Father’s Place, Prince George’s County. A Father’s Place is a Federally funded program specifically designed to assist fathers. Birthed during the Pandemic Ware-Rice was determined to launch this much needed program. At A Father’s Place, programs are in place to promote healthy relationships with fathers and their children. These programs build excellent parenting skill and help fathers become financially and economically mobile. They’ve also created an on going support group.

The next 5 week session will begin June 8th so reserve you spot by June 3rd. For additional information log on to www.afppgc.org or Phone or Text: 833-PGC-DADS (833-742-3237). You can also connect on: Facebook and Instagram @afathersplacepgc or Find us on: LinkedIn (A Father’s Place, Prince George’s County).

About our Guest:

Geneva Ware-Rice, Program Director, A Father’s Place, Prince George’s County

From 2006 to 2012, Geneva was the Branch Chief for the healthy marriage (HM) and responsible fatherhood (RF) discretionary grants program for the Office of Family Assistance, Administration for Children and Families, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. She has over 40 years of social services experience. She received a Master’s in Social Work, MSW, from Howard University and worked as a social worker for the DC government from 1982 to 1995.

Over three years ago, she began working with colleagues to bring a fully funded fatherhood program to Prince George’s County, designed especially for fathers to support them as they engage more productively with their children, their spouse or co-parent, their families, their jobs, and the community.

Silverio Jimenez-Staten, Program Manager, A Father’s Place, Prince George’s County

Before being named Program Manager in November 2020, Silverio served as a Program Analyst for the Department of Employment Services, a DC Government agency that aids in providing training and employment services for District residents. He played a crucial role in helping English as A Second Language Learners and their parents, develop stronger educational relationships, ensuring that the achievement gap decreased for this population while increasing the graduation rate for underserved students.

Silverio earned a doctorate, EdD, in Educational Administration and Curriculum Development from George Mason University and is a proud Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity member. He is now devoting his experiences and education to serving Prince George’s County’s families, especially “Fathers.” Understanding that if he can help a father realize how vital and essential his role is in his child’s life, the course of a child’s life can be changed for the better, eternally.

