Police Investigating Death Of Baby Girl At Baltimore Home

Baltimore police are investigating after an infant died at a home Wednesday morning.

It happened on the 400 block of South Newkirk. Officers were called to the scene at around 6:30 a.m. for an unresponsive baby.

The 8-month-old baby girl was pronounced dead at the scene.

The baby’s body was taken to the medical examiner’s office to determine her cause of death.

Source: CBS Baltimore

