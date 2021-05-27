Checking In: Michelle Williams Says “The Music Industry Did Not Make Me Depressed,” Discusses Maintaining Friendship With Destiny’s Child & More

Get Up Mornings With Erica
| 05.27.21
Dismiss
Praise Baltimore Listen Live

Michelle Williams‘ new book Checking In: How Getting Real About Depression Saved My Life — And Can Save Yours dropped this week, so she called in to Get Up Mornings With Erica Campbell with everything we need to know about it.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

While discussing what inspired the release, Michelle Williams spoke on her battle with depression, misconceptions about depression, the possibility of new music, maintaining her friendship with Beyonce and Kelly Rowland (Destiny’s Child) and more. She confirmed: “The music industry did not make depressed. Destiny’s Child did not make me depressed.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Checking In, which has already become a no. 1 best seller in the depression genre based on pre-orders, aligns with Williams’ “Checking In” podcast that dives deep into depression and healing. She not only opens up about her personal experience with depression, but is joined by special guests who give insight on the condition as well. 

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

 Checking In: Michelle Williams Pens Her First Book

Kelly Rowland Speaks Out, Says She Felt Paralyzed By Beyoncé Comparisons For A Decade

Michelle Williams Announces The Passing Of Her Father At 68

Michelle Williams Slaying On Instagram [PHOTOS]

22 photos Launch gallery

Michelle Williams Slaying On Instagram [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Michelle Williams Slaying On Instagram [PHOTOS]

Michelle Williams Slaying On Instagram [PHOTOS]

Michelle Williams is out here casually killin’ it on Instagram… SEE ALSO: Michelle Williams Is Okay With Not Being A Destiny’s Child Fan Favorite: “I Still Got Paid!” [VIDEO] SEE ALSO: Kelly Rowland Speaks Out, Says She Felt Paralyzed By Beyoncé Comparisons For A Decade

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Checking In: Michelle Williams Says “The Music Industry Did Not Make Me Depressed,” Discusses Maintaining Friendship With Destiny’s Child & More  was originally published on getuperica.com

Videos
Latest
How The George Floyd Justice In Policing Act…

May 25, 2021 marks the one year anniversary of the horrific day George Floyd was murdered by Derek Chauvin in front of a…
05.26.21
Quick Study: What Is The True Meaning Of…

The seven-day holiday tradition begins the day after Christmas.
12.24.20
‘Good Trouble’: John Lewis’ Congressional District Pushes Biden…

Absentee ballots from Georgia voters in Clayton County -- in John Lewis' longtime congressional district -- gave Joe Biden a…
11.06.20
Trumpublicans Are Freaking Out And Blaming Each Other…

Republicans are freaking out, panicking and blaming each other while Trump, facing an election loss, claims without proof that he's…
01.28.21
Chrissy Teigen Reflects On Tragic Pregnancy Loss–“I Can…

Chrissy Teigen returned to social media on Tuesday, October 27 to reflect on the tragic loss of her third pregnancy.
01.28.21
Philadelphia Cops Kill Walter Wallace Jr., Black Man…

Walter Wallace Jr., who was said to have suffered from mental illness, was killed on a Philadelphia street as his…
10.28.20
Jared Kushner Suggests ‘Complaining’ Black People Don’t ‘Want…

In today's example of just how racist the Trump administration is, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner had some pretty…
01.28.21
Text To Win: Brian Courtney Wilson Private Virtual…

Text "BCW" to 52140 for a chance to win! 
01.28.21
Latonya Brumfield Story Of Survival Will Truly Inspire…

Latonya Brumfield was diagnosed with breast cancer in February of 2014.  With the support of her family and church, she…
01.28.21
Ice Cube Responds After Eric Trump Shares Manipulated…

Trump posting this fake photo comes after Cube received criticism for working with the his administration on the Contract With…
01.28.21
Close