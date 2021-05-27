Praise Featured Video CLOSE

One of the most important voices of the late 80’s and early 90’s has passed away. John Davis, the real singer of Milli Vanilli’s hits, has passed on.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

As spotted on TMZ the voice behind one of the notorious groups ever to make it big in the music industry has left us. According to the report his daughter Jasmin confirmed his death via a social media post. “My dad passed away this evening through the coronavirus.” She continued, “He made a lot of people happy with his laughter and smile, his happy spirit, love and especially through his music. He gave so much to the world! Please give him the last round of applause. We will miss him dearly.”

Milli Vanilli was a German-French R&B duo from Munich. The group was founded by Frank Farian in 1988 and consisted of Fab Morvan and Rob Pilatus. Their debut album Girl You Know It’s True went several times platinum and won them a Grammy Award for Best New Artist on 21 February 1990. But their story quickly turned into a grand opening, grand closing when it was discovered neither Fab Morvan and Rob Pilatus sang any of the vocals on the album.

The first public sign that the group was lip-syncing came on 21 July 1989, during a live performance on MTV at the Lake Compounce theme park in Bristol, Connecticut. As they performed, a hard drive issue caused the recording of the song “Girl You Know It’s True” to jam and skip, repeatedly playing the partial line “Girl, you know it’s…” through the speakers. Farian went on to fire them and reveal that they did not sing the vocals leading to be one of the most disgraced bands ever in music.

Rob Pilatus would end up dying in 1998 at the age of 32. In 2015 Rob linked with John to record a collaborative album together titled Face Meets Voice: A True Milli Vanilli Experience.

Singer Who Really Sang Milli Vanilli Songs Dies Of COVID was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Praise 106.1: