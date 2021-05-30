Inspiration
A parishioner emerges from the baptism pool during the fourth of five weekend conferences on Saturday, August 18, 2018 at the Santander Arena. Photo by Jeremy Drey

Source: MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle via Getty Images / Getty

Baptism is more than the act of having your body submerged in water. Baptism is the outward sign of an inward decision to give up the ways of your past life for a more fulfilled one. Once you have decided to give your life to God, being baptized is a choice that is made as a part of your journey after your salvation. Transformation Church in Tulsa, Oklahoma made a major impact on May 23, 2021, declaring it ‘Flood Sunday’.

On Flood Sunday over 25,000 individuals chose to take that next step into water baptism. Those that participated in this divine interruption from countries all over the world came to realize that, it’s Different Now. Your new life with Christ will never be the same as it was before. Watch Transformation Church’s Flood Sunday below…

Flood Sunday: Watch Over 25,000 People Get Baptized Together All Over The World  was originally published on praisedc.com

Flood Sunday

Close