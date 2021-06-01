At Least 8 Shot & Killed In Violent Memorial Day Weekend In Baltimore

Praise Featured Video CLOSE

At least 8 people were shot and killed and more than 5 others hurt in a violent Memorial Day weekend in Baltimore City.

Police said 3 people shot at the same scene Sunday night near Spaulding Avenue in Northwest Baltimore. Two of the victims died at the scene and the third died at a nearby hospital.

In another case, also on Sunday, a 17-year-old girl was shot in the head on North Denison Street. Police said she was in critical condition at last check.

Mayor Brandon Scott said in a statement:

“The gun violence witnessed this weekend shows us that there are cowards among us who are willing to take a life, no matter how small or insignificant the beef. We must hold them accountable and rid our streets of the weapons they use to take our daughters and sons away from us.”

Anyone with information on any shooting is asked to contact detectives at 410-396-2444 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

