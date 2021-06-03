Local
Gov. Hogan Speaks On Decision To End Federal Unemployment Benefits

Maryland Gov. and Schools Chief Hold Covid-19 Update Presser

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

The additional $300 a week in unemployment benefits from the Federal Government will end on July 3.

Gov. Hogan is defending his decision saying the following:

“Our health and economic recovery continues to outpace the nation, and we have reached the benchmark set by President Biden of vaccinating 70 percent of adults,” said Governor Hogan. “While these federal programs provided important temporary relief, vaccines and jobs are now in good supply. And we have a critical problem where businesses across our state are trying to hire more people, but many are facing severe worker shortages. After 12 consecutive months of job growth, we look forward to getting more Marylanders back to work.”

The extra cash of at least $1,200 per month that some people were relying on will end. Comptroller Peter Franchot criticized the Governor’s decision to stop the federal unemployment aid.

“I also find it exceedingly disappointing to hear the news yesterday that Governor Hogan joins a growing list of Republican governors ending a critical economic lifeline to tens of thousands of Marylanders who still through no fault of their own find themselves without a job,” said Franchot.

The Governor’s office said the state will clear up all existing requests for unemployment.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Gov. Hogan Speaks On Decision To End Federal Unemployment Benefits  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Close