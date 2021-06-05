Good News
HomeGood News

Wilberforce University Eliminates Student Debt For Recent Grads

“We are honored to be able to give them a fresh start by relieving their student debt to the university,” said the institution’s president Dr. Elfred Anthony Pinkard.

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Praise Featured Video
CLOSE

Cognizant of the student debt disparities that disproportionately impact HBCU grads, colleges and universities throughout the country are stepping up so recent alums can transition into their post-college lives without the weight of debt. The latest historically Black university to eliminate student debt for its recent graduates is Wilberforce University, CBS News reported.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

The Ohio-based institution’s president Dr. Elfred Anthony Pinkard surprised the school’s 2021 graduating class at its commencement ceremony by revealing Wilberforce University will erase the debt for its new alumni. The debt, which totaled more than $375,000, was covered through institutional funding and scholarships from organizations that include Jack and Jill of America and the United Negro College Fund. The debt solely owed to the HBCU was cleared.

Dr. Pinkard says the effort will be instrumental in helping recent graduates change the trajectory of their financial futures. “As these graduates begin their lives as responsible adults, we are honored to be able to give them a fresh start by relieving their student debt to the university,” he said in a statement.

News about Wilberforce University’s announcement comes weeks after Delaware State University revealed it would cancel over $700,000 in student loans for over 220 students. The effort was made possible through the American Rescue Plan Act that was enacted by President Joe Biden and his administration. “While we know our efforts won’t help with all of their obligations, we all felt it was essential to do our part,” DSU’s Vice President for Strategic Enrollment Management Antonio Boyle said in a statement. “Too many graduates across the country will leave their schools burdened by debt, making it difficult for them to rent an apartment, cover moving costs, or otherwise prepare for their new careers or graduate school.”

These transformative efforts come at a time when inequities surrounding student loan debt for students who attend historically Black colleges and universities are prevalent. The UNCF reported HBCU students borrow student loans at higher rates than their peers at non-HBCUs due to socio-economic barriers.

SEE ALSO:

Delaware State University Eliminates Student Loan Debt For Over 200 Recent Grads

Morehouse Alum Launches Scholarship Fund For HBCU Students

Tulsa Race Massacre

Never Forget: Vintage Photos From 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Underscore The Lingering Devastation

40 photos Launch gallery

Never Forget: Vintage Photos From 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Underscore The Lingering Devastation

Continue reading Never Forget: Vintage Photos From 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Underscore The Lingering Devastation

Never Forget: Vintage Photos From 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Underscore The Lingering Devastation

An increasing number of Americans have been forced to come to grips with one of the country's most racist black eyes -- pun intended -- amid commemorations of the centennial of the Tulsa Race Massacre in 1921 when white supremacists destroyed a thriving Black business district and killed hundreds of people. It was widely regarded as the worst single instance of violence by white people against Black people in the history of the United States of America. MORE: The Tulsa Race Massacre And Making The Case For Reparations It was 100 years ago when mobs of angry, racist white people descended on the Greenwood section of Tulsa and strategically targeted Black people along with businesses and residences they built and worked and lived in that were part of Black Wall Street, as the area had come to be known for its historic financial success and overall prestige. Historians believe that Greenwood was likely the wealthiest Black community in the country at a time when that type of financial success was disproportionately restricted to white people. https://twitter.com/samswey/status/1398822170869047299?s=20 The violence included deadly shootings and arson to 35 blocks of buildings, leaving bodies strewn in the streets and structures smoldering after being burned down to the ground. Photos taken during the Tulsa Race Massacre's 18 hours of violence as well as others captured in the hours, days, weeks, months and years since it took place underscore the devastation inflicted on Black Wall Street and its survivors, many of whom lost family members. https://twitter.com/CoachWilmore_/status/1399380091470331904?s=20 The end result has been 10 decades of the residual effects of the domestic terrorism that robbed generations of Black Tulsans of the type of accumulated wealth enjoyed by so many white Americans, including those who now own businesses and homes where Black Wall Street once stood. MORE: 100 Years After The Tulsa Race Massacre: Continuing The Fight For Equity, Equality, And Inclusion Many parallels between then and now remain in place in the United States, including ongoing efforts by white supremacists to disenfranchise Black people in a number of ways, including and especially when it comes to laws surrounding elections that could bring about the type of change for which people have been fighting so long. https://twitter.com/leswag97/status/1398462340710948864?s=20 In an indication that the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre was far from an anomaly, a mob of white supremacists stormed the U.S. Capitol earlier this year angered by the false premise that Donald Trump was the victim of election fraud waged by voters in cities with a sizeable Black voting contingency. That deadly violence came as the result of a lie. Similarly, the Tulsa Race Massacre also reportedly came about following a white woman claiming she was raped by a Black man -- an accusation that sparked the white supremacist-led death and destruction beginning May 31 and ending June 2, 1921. https://twitter.com/DeMarcoReports/status/1399482746351734786?s=20 The Brookings Institute estimated that the monetary damage done -- and effectively lost -- during the Tulsa Race Massacre is worth about $27 million in the present day. But a 2018 study found that the destruction caused losses that are closer to $200 million. Now, 100 years later, the fight for descendants of Tulsa Race Massacre victims to receive reparations and other forms of restorative justice remains stronger than ever, however elusive it has been over the past 20 years since that proposal was first introduced. Scroll down to see more devastating images from the immediate aftermath of the Tulsa Race Massacre of 1921.

Wilberforce University Eliminates Student Debt For Recent Grads  was originally published on newsone.com

Wilberforce University

Videos
Latest
How The George Floyd Justice In Policing Act…

May 25, 2021 marks the one year anniversary of the horrific day George Floyd was murdered by Derek Chauvin in front of a…
05.26.21
Quick Study: What Is The True Meaning Of…

The seven-day holiday tradition begins the day after Christmas.
12.24.20
‘Good Trouble’: John Lewis’ Congressional District Pushes Biden…

Absentee ballots from Georgia voters in Clayton County -- in John Lewis' longtime congressional district -- gave Joe Biden a…
11.06.20
Trumpublicans Are Freaking Out And Blaming Each Other…

Republicans are freaking out, panicking and blaming each other while Trump, facing an election loss, claims without proof that he's…
01.28.21
Chrissy Teigen Reflects On Tragic Pregnancy Loss–“I Can…

Chrissy Teigen returned to social media on Tuesday, October 27 to reflect on the tragic loss of her third pregnancy.
01.28.21
Philadelphia Cops Kill Walter Wallace Jr., Black Man…

Walter Wallace Jr., who was said to have suffered from mental illness, was killed on a Philadelphia street as his…
10.28.20
Jared Kushner Suggests ‘Complaining’ Black People Don’t ‘Want…

In today's example of just how racist the Trump administration is, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner had some pretty…
01.28.21
Text To Win: Brian Courtney Wilson Private Virtual…

Text "BCW" to 52140 for a chance to win! 
01.28.21
Latonya Brumfield Story Of Survival Will Truly Inspire…

Latonya Brumfield was diagnosed with breast cancer in February of 2014.  With the support of her family and church, she…
01.28.21
Ice Cube Responds After Eric Trump Shares Manipulated…

Trump posting this fake photo comes after Cube received criticism for working with the his administration on the Contract With…
01.28.21
Close