Local
HomeLocal

The Light of the City: Have you seen the new $2 Million “Domino Sugar” sign?

The sign is expected to light up the sky again for July 4th, officials say.

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Praise Featured Video
CLOSE

After being taken down for a few months, the infamous “Domino Sugar” sign is a few weeks away from returning to the Baltimore Harbor sky.

It’s planned to be re-lit for July 4th and according to head engineer of the project, Tom Chagin, it’s been a fun process. “It was more fun than I even dreamed. This is a majestic lady, and we’re going to take good care of her,” Chagin shared with WBAL News 11. The project’s price tag is significantly higher than its original 1951 design which was about $75,000, Chagin confirmed. The new sign costs close to $2 Million.

“What it is is an LED light radiates at 180 degrees, and what it will do, it shows and radiates just like neon,” Chagin continued.

More than a sign.

Vice President of corporate relations for the ASR Group, Peter O’Malley says the new sign is a “re-commitment of our company to the city of Baltimore.” The ASR Group owns and operates Domino Sugar.  “We’re celebrating 100 years of operation here. The sign has become the welcome sign for Baltimore,” O’Malley continued.

It’s pretty cool to see that he has been on site with the team, keeping company every step of the way. That sign has been a bright spot in the Baltimore sky for quite some time. It means just a bit more to know that O’Malley and his team are passionate about their commitment to the city. “Just yesterday (Thursday), we finished putting up the last ‘S’ and the final pieces of the border, and the contractors behind me up on the sign (are) making the final adjustments to the letters themselves and then it’ll be wired,” O’Malley shared with Channel 11.

Next time you’re in the harbor, take a look at the new letters. Hopefully things stay on track and we can see them light up in a couple weeks.

The Light of the City: Have you seen the new $2 Million “Domino Sugar” sign?  was originally published on 92q.com

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
How The George Floyd Justice In Policing Act…

May 25, 2021 marks the one year anniversary of the horrific day George Floyd was murdered by Derek Chauvin in front of a…
05.26.21
Quick Study: What Is The True Meaning Of…

The seven-day holiday tradition begins the day after Christmas.
12.24.20
‘Good Trouble’: John Lewis’ Congressional District Pushes Biden…

Absentee ballots from Georgia voters in Clayton County -- in John Lewis' longtime congressional district -- gave Joe Biden a…
11.06.20
Trumpublicans Are Freaking Out And Blaming Each Other…

Republicans are freaking out, panicking and blaming each other while Trump, facing an election loss, claims without proof that he's…
01.28.21
Chrissy Teigen Reflects On Tragic Pregnancy Loss–“I Can…

Chrissy Teigen returned to social media on Tuesday, October 27 to reflect on the tragic loss of her third pregnancy.
01.28.21
Philadelphia Cops Kill Walter Wallace Jr., Black Man…

Walter Wallace Jr., who was said to have suffered from mental illness, was killed on a Philadelphia street as his…
10.28.20
Jared Kushner Suggests ‘Complaining’ Black People Don’t ‘Want…

In today's example of just how racist the Trump administration is, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner had some pretty…
01.28.21
Text To Win: Brian Courtney Wilson Private Virtual…

Text "BCW" to 52140 for a chance to win! 
01.28.21
Latonya Brumfield Story Of Survival Will Truly Inspire…

Latonya Brumfield was diagnosed with breast cancer in February of 2014.  With the support of her family and church, she…
01.28.21
Ice Cube Responds After Eric Trump Shares Manipulated…

Trump posting this fake photo comes after Cube received criticism for working with the his administration on the Contract With…
01.28.21
Close