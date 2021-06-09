Local
Alleged Triple-C Gang Founder Gary Creek Dead After Standoff With Police

Gary Creek, the alleged founder of the Triple-C gang here in Baltimore, has died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound following a 3-hour standoff with police in Georgia.

U.S. Marshalls tracked down the 39-year-old to an apartment in Sandy Springs, just north of Atlanta, Tuesday.

While serving an arrest warrant, officials said Creek began firing at officers. He then barricaded himself inside of the apartment with 3 hostages.

After 3 hours, members of the SWAT team were able to get inside of the apartment and found Creek dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. No one else was hurt during the incident.

Creek fled Baltimore last week. He was one of 15 alleged members of the “Cruddy Conniving Crutballs,” indicted for a slew of crimes related to a drug-dealing operation in east Baltimore. The list of charges includes 18 murders and 27 attempted murders.

