Local
HomeLocal

Baltimore Offering $3.3 Million In Security Deposit Aid To Renters

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Praise Featured Video
CLOSE
A set of row homes along Pennsylvania Avenue in Baltimore City, MD

Source: VW Pics / Getty

Baltimore is stepping in to help people looking to rent apartments and homes.

The city is offering just over $3 million in security deposit aid. It’s all part of an expansion of Baltimore City’s Eviction Program.

“All Baltimoreans deserve safe and stable housing. As we emerge from this pandemic, we must address barriers to long-term housing stability for our residents, like unaffordable security deposits,” said Mayor Brandon M. Scott. “This expansion of eviction prevention resources — including a dedicated fund for security deposits — is the result of months of collaboration between the Mayor’s Office, Mayor’s Office of Children and Family Success, and the Department of Housing and Community Development to support Baltimore families while also safeguarding the rights of renters.”

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

The money comes from the Federal Coronavirus Relief grant and must be spent within the year beginning this September.

To be eligible, applicants must have an income of 125% of the federal poverty level, reside in rental units that are registered and licensed with Baltimore City, have a signed lease and provide documentation of a security deposit requirement.

“The ability to pay a security deposit is a known barrier to obtaining affordable housing, and this effort will further our goals to promote housing stability throughout Baltimore City and help our most vulnerable residents secure safe and affordable housing,” stated Acting Housing Commissioner Alice Kennedy.

The city will provide up to $2000 in security deposit relief for renters.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Baltimore Offering $3.3 Million In Security Deposit Aid To Renters  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
How The George Floyd Justice In Policing Act…

May 25, 2021 marks the one year anniversary of the horrific day George Floyd was murdered by Derek Chauvin in front of a…
05.26.21
Quick Study: What Is The True Meaning Of…

The seven-day holiday tradition begins the day after Christmas.
12.24.20
‘Good Trouble’: John Lewis’ Congressional District Pushes Biden…

Absentee ballots from Georgia voters in Clayton County -- in John Lewis' longtime congressional district -- gave Joe Biden a…
11.06.20
Trumpublicans Are Freaking Out And Blaming Each Other…

Republicans are freaking out, panicking and blaming each other while Trump, facing an election loss, claims without proof that he's…
01.28.21
Chrissy Teigen Reflects On Tragic Pregnancy Loss–“I Can…

Chrissy Teigen returned to social media on Tuesday, October 27 to reflect on the tragic loss of her third pregnancy.
01.28.21
Philadelphia Cops Kill Walter Wallace Jr., Black Man…

Walter Wallace Jr., who was said to have suffered from mental illness, was killed on a Philadelphia street as his…
10.28.20
Jared Kushner Suggests ‘Complaining’ Black People Don’t ‘Want…

In today's example of just how racist the Trump administration is, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner had some pretty…
01.28.21
Text To Win: Brian Courtney Wilson Private Virtual…

Text "BCW" to 52140 for a chance to win! 
01.28.21
Latonya Brumfield Story Of Survival Will Truly Inspire…

Latonya Brumfield was diagnosed with breast cancer in February of 2014.  With the support of her family and church, she…
01.28.21
Ice Cube Responds After Eric Trump Shares Manipulated…

Trump posting this fake photo comes after Cube received criticism for working with the his administration on the Contract With…
01.28.21
Close