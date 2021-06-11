YOU’RE INVITED: Todd Dulaney’s Taking Over Get Up Mornings With Erica Campbell’s Facebook Live!

The wait is over! Todd Dulaney’s new album Anthems & Glory is here and he’s taking over Get Up Morning with Erica Campbell online on June 16, 2021 to tell you all about it!

Lock in with @ToddDulaney and follow @GetUpErica on social media for exclusive updates throughout the day that include a convo with Erica Campbell and Griff, an exclusive performance from Todd, plus an opportunity to go beyond the music and talk to Todd Dulaney personally at 12PM EST on Facebook Live!

