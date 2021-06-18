Local
HomeLocal

“It Pisses Me Off”: Baltimore Mayor Expresses Outrage After Shooting That Killed 1 & Left 5 Hurt

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Praise Featured Video
CLOSE
Baltimore Infrastructure Presser

Source: Tom Williams / Getty

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott is fed up with the violence around the city. He expressed his outrage on Thursday following a mass shooting that left one dead and 5 hurt in West Baltimore.

“It pisses me off. I was out there talking with neighbors who are I also upset,” Mayor Brandon Scott told CBS Baltimore. “…It’s a neighborhood working with my office to develop their neighborhood policing plan.”

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

It all happened in broad daylight at around 2:30 p.m. on the 2100 block of West Lexington Street Wednesday.

According to the police commissioner, at least 2 or 3 suspects approached the 6 victims and opened fire. One of the victims was just 16 years old. Another died at the hospital.

“They are emboldened because they think they can—and because they don’t fear consequences or suspect that there are none—or a combination of both,” said BPD Commissioner Michael Harrison. “But there are consequences, and you’ve seen us now arrest a bunch of people for murder. This will be another one of those cases.”

Homicides are up year-to-date in the city. Gun arrests are up as well.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

“It Pisses Me Off”: Baltimore Mayor Expresses Outrage After Shooting That Killed 1 & Left 5 Hurt  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
How The George Floyd Justice In Policing Act…

May 25, 2021 marks the one year anniversary of the horrific day George Floyd was murdered by Derek Chauvin in front of a…
05.26.21
Quick Study: What Is The True Meaning Of…

The seven-day holiday tradition begins the day after Christmas.
12.24.20
‘Good Trouble’: John Lewis’ Congressional District Pushes Biden…

Absentee ballots from Georgia voters in Clayton County -- in John Lewis' longtime congressional district -- gave Joe Biden a…
11.06.20
Trumpublicans Are Freaking Out And Blaming Each Other…

Republicans are freaking out, panicking and blaming each other while Trump, facing an election loss, claims without proof that he's…
01.28.21
Chrissy Teigen Reflects On Tragic Pregnancy Loss–“I Can…

Chrissy Teigen returned to social media on Tuesday, October 27 to reflect on the tragic loss of her third pregnancy.
01.28.21
Philadelphia Cops Kill Walter Wallace Jr., Black Man…

Walter Wallace Jr., who was said to have suffered from mental illness, was killed on a Philadelphia street as his…
10.28.20
Jared Kushner Suggests ‘Complaining’ Black People Don’t ‘Want…

In today's example of just how racist the Trump administration is, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner had some pretty…
01.28.21
Text To Win: Brian Courtney Wilson Private Virtual…

Text "BCW" to 52140 for a chance to win! 
01.28.21
Latonya Brumfield Story Of Survival Will Truly Inspire…

Latonya Brumfield was diagnosed with breast cancer in February of 2014.  With the support of her family and church, she…
01.28.21
Ice Cube Responds After Eric Trump Shares Manipulated…

Trump posting this fake photo comes after Cube received criticism for working with the his administration on the Contract With…
01.28.21
Close