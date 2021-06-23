Local
HomeLocal

Former Baltimore County Youth Pastor Arrested & Charged In 30-Year-Old Rape, Police Searching For Other Victims

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Praise Featured Video
CLOSE
Don Martin

Source: Baltimore County Police / Baltimore County Police

A former Baltimore County youth pastor has been arrested and charged with rape.

Baltimore County Police said the incident took place 30 years ago and they believe there may be more victims.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

They arrested Don Giovanni Martin on Monday at his home on the 600 block of China Clipper Circle in Essex. His arrest follows an investigation dating back to February. Baltimore County Police said officers responded to a call on February 25, 2021 for a past sexual assault on a child.

The victim was a woman who told officers she was sexually assaulted boy her youth pastor, Don Martin, about 30 years ago when she was at Martin’s house during a sleepover.

Investigators said Martin was a youth pastor at a church in Rosedale at the time of the incident but they are not saying which church it was.

“He’s had contact with a lot of young children at that time, and there may be a possibility there are others out there who have experienced the same thing that this woman has experienced,” said Detective Robert Reason, a Baltimore County Police spokesman.

Martin is currently being held without bond pending a bail review hearing.

Detectives are asking anyone who may be a victim of Martin’s to contact Baltimore County Police at 410-307-2020. Callers may remain anonymous.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Former Baltimore County Youth Pastor Arrested & Charged In 30-Year-Old Rape, Police Searching For Other Victims  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
How The George Floyd Justice In Policing Act…

May 25, 2021 marks the one year anniversary of the horrific day George Floyd was murdered by Derek Chauvin in front of a…
05.26.21
Quick Study: What Is The True Meaning Of…

The seven-day holiday tradition begins the day after Christmas.
12.24.20
‘Good Trouble’: John Lewis’ Congressional District Pushes Biden…

Absentee ballots from Georgia voters in Clayton County -- in John Lewis' longtime congressional district -- gave Joe Biden a…
11.06.20
Trumpublicans Are Freaking Out And Blaming Each Other…

Republicans are freaking out, panicking and blaming each other while Trump, facing an election loss, claims without proof that he's…
01.28.21
Chrissy Teigen Reflects On Tragic Pregnancy Loss–“I Can…

Chrissy Teigen returned to social media on Tuesday, October 27 to reflect on the tragic loss of her third pregnancy.
01.28.21
Philadelphia Cops Kill Walter Wallace Jr., Black Man…

Walter Wallace Jr., who was said to have suffered from mental illness, was killed on a Philadelphia street as his…
10.28.20
Jared Kushner Suggests ‘Complaining’ Black People Don’t ‘Want…

In today's example of just how racist the Trump administration is, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner had some pretty…
01.28.21
Text To Win: Brian Courtney Wilson Private Virtual…

Text "BCW" to 52140 for a chance to win! 
01.28.21
Latonya Brumfield Story Of Survival Will Truly Inspire…

Latonya Brumfield was diagnosed with breast cancer in February of 2014.  With the support of her family and church, she…
01.28.21
Ice Cube Responds After Eric Trump Shares Manipulated…

Trump posting this fake photo comes after Cube received criticism for working with the his administration on the Contract With…
01.28.21
Close