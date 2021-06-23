Praise Featured Video CLOSE

A former Baltimore County youth pastor has been arrested and charged with rape.

Baltimore County Police said the incident took place 30 years ago and they believe there may be more victims.

They arrested Don Giovanni Martin on Monday at his home on the 600 block of China Clipper Circle in Essex. His arrest follows an investigation dating back to February. Baltimore County Police said officers responded to a call on February 25, 2021 for a past sexual assault on a child.

The victim was a woman who told officers she was sexually assaulted boy her youth pastor, Don Martin, about 30 years ago when she was at Martin’s house during a sleepover.

Investigators said Martin was a youth pastor at a church in Rosedale at the time of the incident but they are not saying which church it was.

“He’s had contact with a lot of young children at that time, and there may be a possibility there are others out there who have experienced the same thing that this woman has experienced,” said Detective Robert Reason, a Baltimore County Police spokesman.

Martin is currently being held without bond pending a bail review hearing.

Detectives are asking anyone who may be a victim of Martin’s to contact Baltimore County Police at 410-307-2020. Callers may remain anonymous.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Former Baltimore County Youth Pastor Arrested & Charged In 30-Year-Old Rape, Police Searching For Other Victims was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

