A class action lawsuit has been filed by the Unemployed Workers Union to prevent the end of federal benefits. Governor Larry Hogan and Maryland Secretary of Labor Tiffany Robinson have been named as defendants.

They’re asking for a temporary restraining order to stop Governor Larry Hogan from ending the additional $300 weekly pandemic relief payments. The lawsuit also demands the Maryland Labor Department quickly release payments to people who have waited weeks, months and even longer periods of time for their benefits.

About 50,000 people have been named as plaintiffs in the lawsuit. A spokesperson with Governor Hogan’s office sent CBS Baltimore the following statement in response to the class action lawsuit. Their argument is employers are having a hard time filling roles.

“Go anywhere in the state right now, and employers will tell you their top challenge is finding enough workers. In fact, there are more jobs available now than ever before. Even the White House has distanced itself from bonus benefits, saying that states have every right to opt-out.”

In the most recent jobs report, the food services industry added 2,200 jobs in May. Wages and salaries also increased in May, which supports the state’s reasoning for opting out of the program.

Lawsuit Filed By Unemployed Workers Union To Prevent End Of Federal Benefits was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

