Local
HomeLocal

Lawsuit Filed By Unemployed Workers Union To Prevent End Of Federal Benefits

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Praise Featured Video
CLOSE
Gavel Rests In Front of Justice Scale And Open Law Book

Source: DNY59 / Getty

A class action lawsuit has been filed by the Unemployed Workers Union to prevent the end of federal benefits. Governor Larry Hogan and Maryland Secretary of Labor Tiffany Robinson have been named as defendants.

They’re asking for a temporary restraining order to stop Governor Larry Hogan from ending the additional $300 weekly pandemic relief payments. The lawsuit also demands the Maryland Labor Department quickly release payments to people who have waited weeks, months and even longer periods of time for their benefits.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

About 50,000 people have been named as plaintiffs in the lawsuit. A spokesperson with Governor Hogan’s office sent CBS Baltimore the following statement in response to the class action lawsuit. Their argument is employers are having a hard time filling roles.

“Go anywhere in the state right now, and employers will tell you their top challenge is finding enough workers. In fact, there are more jobs available now than ever before. Even the White House has distanced itself from bonus benefits, saying that states have every right to opt-out.”

In the most recent jobs report, the food services industry added 2,200 jobs in May. Wages and salaries also increased in May, which supports the state’s reasoning for opting out of the program.

Read More: CBS Baltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Lawsuit Filed By Unemployed Workers Union To Prevent End Of Federal Benefits  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
How The George Floyd Justice In Policing Act…

May 25, 2021 marks the one year anniversary of the horrific day George Floyd was murdered by Derek Chauvin in front of a…
05.26.21
Quick Study: What Is The True Meaning Of…

The seven-day holiday tradition begins the day after Christmas.
12.24.20
‘Good Trouble’: John Lewis’ Congressional District Pushes Biden…

Absentee ballots from Georgia voters in Clayton County -- in John Lewis' longtime congressional district -- gave Joe Biden a…
11.06.20
Trumpublicans Are Freaking Out And Blaming Each Other…

Republicans are freaking out, panicking and blaming each other while Trump, facing an election loss, claims without proof that he's…
01.28.21
Chrissy Teigen Reflects On Tragic Pregnancy Loss–“I Can…

Chrissy Teigen returned to social media on Tuesday, October 27 to reflect on the tragic loss of her third pregnancy.
01.28.21
Philadelphia Cops Kill Walter Wallace Jr., Black Man…

Walter Wallace Jr., who was said to have suffered from mental illness, was killed on a Philadelphia street as his…
10.28.20
Jared Kushner Suggests ‘Complaining’ Black People Don’t ‘Want…

In today's example of just how racist the Trump administration is, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner had some pretty…
01.28.21
Text To Win: Brian Courtney Wilson Private Virtual…

Text "BCW" to 52140 for a chance to win! 
01.28.21
Latonya Brumfield Story Of Survival Will Truly Inspire…

Latonya Brumfield was diagnosed with breast cancer in February of 2014.  With the support of her family and church, she…
01.28.21
Ice Cube Responds After Eric Trump Shares Manipulated…

Trump posting this fake photo comes after Cube received criticism for working with the his administration on the Contract With…
01.28.21
Close