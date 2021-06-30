Mother Of USNA Midshipman Killed By Stray Bullets In Annapolis

Praise Featured Video CLOSE

A Houston, Texas woman is dead after she was shot and killed by stray bullets while sitting outside a hotel patio in Annapolis.

Michelle Jordan Cummings was in town visiting her son, an incoming plebe (freshman) at the Naval Academy.

Police believe the bullets came from a nearby shooting on Pleasant Street, where people were shooting into an empty car.

“We have detectives working around the clock,” said Annapolis Police Chief Ed Jackson. “What I would say to the shooter is: ‘Turn yourself in. We’re coming after you’.”

“As members of our Naval Academy family, we will do all that we can to support Leonard, his father and the entire Cummings family during this unfathomable time. My wife, Joanne, and I, on behalf of all of us here in Annapolis, offer our deepest sympathies,” Vice Admiral Sean Buck said in a statement.

Police said they are still looking at surveillance video and they have a few leads. Still, they’re offering up to $2,000 for anyone who has any information that leads to an arrest.

Meantime, the family has set up a GoFundMe account.

Source: CBS Baltimore

