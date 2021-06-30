Healthy Ever After: Dr. Katina Davis-Kennedy Gives Tips On Blood Pressure, Cholesterol & Blood Sugar

| 06.30.21
They say cleanliness is next to Godliness, but health should definitely be considered a strong second! One thing in particular, especially for our people of color, is making sure to be educated when it comes to blood pressure, cholesterol & blood sugar.

Thankfully, we had Dr. Katina Kennedy for “Healthy Ever After” to school the viewers on ‘The Big 3.’

For blood pressure, management is key. Also make sure to keep track of obesity, family history, diet and alcohol intake when it comes to BP levels. Cholesterol comes in threes: LDL (bad), HDL (healthy with a capital “H”) and triglyceride (artery-cloggers). The Doc says recognizing the signs are key to avoiding diabetes, which can include increased hunger, thirst and urination frequency. Maintaining blood sugar is all about prevention through regularly check-ups. Exercise, less stress and fiber are also recommended.

Gets the full breakdown on maintaining blood pressure, cholesterol & blood sugar straight from Dr. Katina Davis-Kennedy for “Healthy Ever After” above.

Healthy Ever After: Dr. Katina Davis-Kennedy Gives Tips On Blood Pressure, Cholesterol & Blood Sugar  was originally published on getuperica.com

Close