Safe Streets Worker Kenyell Wilson Shot & Killed In Baltimore

Federal judge overseeing Baltimore Police consent decree says defunding the police is not an option

Kenyell Wilson, an outreach worker with Safe Streets, has died.

According to Baltimore Police, Wilson walked into Harbor Hospital with gunshot wounds at 4:41 p.m. on Thursday and died a short time later.

No word yet on where the shooting occurred in the city.

Mayor Brandon Scott released a statement on Thursday evening following the news:

“Safe Streets has a special place in my heart and I consider the Violence Interrupters who bravely serve this program as a part of my family. Tonight, our brother Kenyell Wilson became a victim of the gun violence he worked every day to prevent. I am deeply saddened and angered that ‘Benny’s’ life was taken in a weak cowardly act. I have spoken with Commissioner (Michael) Harrison and directed him to make apprehending the individual or individuals responsible for taking the life of one of our prime examples of changing your life a top priority. I ask that you keep Kenyell’s family and his Safe Streets family in your prayers and reflect on ways that you can continue the work of our fallen soldier in your own community. My administration will continue to support Safe Streets and community-based violence interventions like it. We will not be deterred from doing so and will further invest in these interventions that work and will continue to be central to my comprehensive strategy to reduce violence in Baltimore.”

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also submit a tip online.

Close