Ruling Keeping Federal Unemployment Benefits In Place Upheld By Maryland Court Of Appeals

Wood Gavel mallet for court

Source: Douglas Sacha / Getty

Maryland’s top court is keeping a 10-day temporary restraining order in place that allows for unemployed residents to continue to collect federal unemployment benefits through at least July 13.

Gov. Larry Hogan and the state’s Labor Department appealed Judge Lawrence Fletcher-Hill’s decision to keep the federal benefits for at least 10 days. But, Chief Judge Mary Ellen Barbera ruled to uphold the July 3rd ruling.

“The Governor’s attorneys have failed to overturn the Temporary Restraining Order issued on July 3,” said Roxie Herbekian, President of UNITE HERE Local 7. “It’s time for the administration to do the right thing and let Marylanders know that for now the Federal Unemployment Benefits will be continued in Maryland. We are grateful for the work of the Public Justice Center and Gallagher Evelius.”

Last month, Gov. Hogan announced the state would end the extra $300 in federal unemployment benefits on July 3. The federal government is offering the extra assistance until September.

“There are record numbers of jobs available, and this program is making it harder to fill them, and hurting our restaurants and small businesses. The White House and the US Secretary of Labor agree that governors can take this action, and most already have,” said Mike Ricci, Gov. Hogan’s spokesman. “We are confident the courts will ultimately rule in favor of our fight to get more Marylanders back to work and continue a booming economic recovery.”

Lawyers head back to court this week to try and make the temporary injunction permanent.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Ruling Keeping Federal Unemployment Benefits In Place Upheld By Maryland Court Of Appeals  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

