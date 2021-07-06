An 18-year-old man is dead after he was shot in the head Tuesday morning in south Baltimore.
It happened on the 2100 block of West Pratt Street just before 7 a.m..
When officers arrived to the scene, they found the man suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead after arriving at an area hospital.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department Homicide detectives, at 410-396-2100.
Source: CBS Baltimore
18-Year-Old Shot In The Head, Killed In South Baltimore was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com