18-Year-Old Shot In The Head, Killed In South Baltimore

An 18-year-old man is dead after he was shot in the head Tuesday morning in south Baltimore.

It happened on the 2100 block of West Pratt Street just before 7 a.m..

When officers arrived to the scene, they found the man suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead after arriving at an area hospital.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department Homicide detectives, at 410-396-2100 .

Source: CBS Baltimore

