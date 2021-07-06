Erica Campbell's daughters play a cute game of "How Well Do You Know Your Mama" during their visit to the 'Get Up! Mornings' studio!
Get Up Mornings With Erica
HomeGet Up Mornings With Erica

How Well Do You Know Erica Campbell?

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Praise Featured Video
CLOSE

Most families that share a close bond have a great understanding of each other, which is something that can definitely be said about Erica Campbell and her beautiful household. Or is it?

The Get Up! Mornings crew was blessed to have Erica’s daughters in the studio recently, and it was only right to test both Krista and Zaya on how much they know about their beloved matriarch.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

While mourning “GRIFF”‘s recent Obama bobblehead loss, the pint-sized stars of We’re the Campbells decided to lighten up the mood by answering some hard-hitting questions about their mom, including when her iconic gospel group, Mary Mary, got its start and where her and daddy Warryn Campbell got married amongst other questions. It’s.a sweet moment to watch, especially with the comedic commentary of “GRIFF” to assist each reply. In short though, you’d be hard-pressed to find a more loving (and in-sync!) family.

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM.

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Watch the heartwarming Get Up! Mornings clip to see who knows Erica Campbell best between Krista and Zaya — our bet is on the young one, but then again age does come with wisdom! Find out the winner below:

 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

How Well Do You Know Erica Campbell?  was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
How The George Floyd Justice In Policing Act…

May 25, 2021 marks the one year anniversary of the horrific day George Floyd was murdered by Derek Chauvin in front of a…
05.26.21
Quick Study: What Is The True Meaning Of…

The seven-day holiday tradition begins the day after Christmas.
12.24.20
‘Good Trouble’: John Lewis’ Congressional District Pushes Biden…

Absentee ballots from Georgia voters in Clayton County -- in John Lewis' longtime congressional district -- gave Joe Biden a…
11.06.20
Trumpublicans Are Freaking Out And Blaming Each Other…

Republicans are freaking out, panicking and blaming each other while Trump, facing an election loss, claims without proof that he's…
01.28.21
Chrissy Teigen Reflects On Tragic Pregnancy Loss–“I Can…

Chrissy Teigen returned to social media on Tuesday, October 27 to reflect on the tragic loss of her third pregnancy.
01.28.21
Philadelphia Cops Kill Walter Wallace Jr., Black Man…

Walter Wallace Jr., who was said to have suffered from mental illness, was killed on a Philadelphia street as his…
10.28.20
Jared Kushner Suggests ‘Complaining’ Black People Don’t ‘Want…

In today's example of just how racist the Trump administration is, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner had some pretty…
01.28.21
Text To Win: Brian Courtney Wilson Private Virtual…

Text "BCW" to 52140 for a chance to win! 
01.28.21
Latonya Brumfield Story Of Survival Will Truly Inspire…

Latonya Brumfield was diagnosed with breast cancer in February of 2014.  With the support of her family and church, she…
01.28.21
Ice Cube Responds After Eric Trump Shares Manipulated…

Trump posting this fake photo comes after Cube received criticism for working with the his administration on the Contract With…
01.28.21
Close