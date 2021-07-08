Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan Introduces $1M Scholarship Promotion For Youth COVID-19 Vaccinations

Praise Featured Video CLOSE

Gov. Larry Hogan wants to get more shots into the arms of young people.

On Wednesday, he announced the VaxU program in partnership with the Maryland Department of Health and the Higher Education Commission.

Here’s how it works. Any vaccinated Marylander between the ages of 12 to 17 will be eligible for a $50,000 college scholarship. The system will use the same random generator system used for the state’s VaxCash promotion.

The $50,000 scholarship covers both tuition and fees public and state institutions of higher learning.

The promotion starts on Monday July 12th and runs until Labor Day. There will be a total of 20 drawings.

The funding for this program comes from the American Rescue Plan and it will be rewarded in the form of either a prepaid college trust of a Maryland 529.

