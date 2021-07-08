Chanel Haynes-Shwartz of Trinitee 5:7 Plays Tina Turner in the Musical On The West In The UK

Praise Featured Video CLOSE

The hit production of TINA – THE Tina Turner MUSICAL will re-open at the Aldwych Theatre on 28 July 2021 following over a year of shutdown across the West End in the UK.

Gospel sensation Chanel Haynes-Shwartz of Trin-i-tee 5:7 plays the role of Tina Turner. Since a teenager, her biggest musical inspiration has been Tina Turner. In an interview with the founder of the now defunct, GospoCentric Records, Vickie Mack Lataillade, Chanel shared how she would manifest playing the role of Tina Turner. She auditioned for the Broadway musical and didn’t get the part. So, when she heard of the London auditions, she made preparations to audition there. Now she is a part of the major ensemble cast, hand picked by the legendary, Tina Turner.

Gospel artist are celebrating this major accomplishment. Donald Lawrence posted:

The cast of “Tina”

It’s no secret how much I love Musical Theatre…This just makes me SMILE @iamchanelhaynes from Trinity57 playing the role of Tina Turner #InternationalCast There are sooooo many gospel artists I feel would find great success in Musical Theatre if they take the time to develop the skill set…U MUST become a singer/actor/dancer (mover) not just a singer

Chanel YOU are SMASHING this!!!

Tina is a musical based on the life and legendary music of international recording artist Tina Turner.

About Chanel Haynes Swartz:

Chanel Haynes Swartz was discovered by Quincy Jones while she was still a teenager and went on to become an original member and lead singer of the New Orleans-based group Trin-i-tee 5:7 selling over 2.5million albums worldwide and earning two Grammy nominations. At the 2008 Grammy Awards, she was part of the line-up with her band Trin-i-tee 5:7, which also included performances from Tina Turner, Beyoncé and Aretha Franklin. She made her musical theatre debut in 2014 at the Zach Theatre in Austin, Texas, where, in 2018, she won the B. Iden Payne Award for Best Leading Actress in a Musical for her role as Billie Holiday in Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill. Her UK musical theatre credits include Tina the Musical (Aldwych Theatre).

