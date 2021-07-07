Cheryl Jackson
Inspirational Lifestyles: A Faith That Works When Life Doesn’t – The Truth About Shadows

The shadow of a woman is cast on a work

Source: AFP / Getty

The Truth About Shadows

Today on Inspirational Lifestyles, Cheryl Jackson shares from the devotion “A Faith That Works When Life Doesn’t” by Renown Pastor and Teacher Rick Warren.  The topic today is derived from a familiar scripture, Psalm 23:4  Even though I walk through the darkest valley, Or the valley of the shadow of death I will fear no evil, for you are with me; your rod and your staff, they comfort me. In this scripture, Rick Warren talks about conquering fear.  The shadow of death sounds pretty scary, right?  He reminds us that this low place may feel like death.  But just remember, it’s just a shadow and shadows are created by light.  So focus on the light, Jesus!  (shewww….that’s sooooo good) check it out:

One of the common sources of stress is a loss. You can lose your job, your health, your money, your reputation, or a loved one. During the coronavirus pandemic, stress has been amplified.

When people go through loss, there are two common reactions. One is fear, and the other is grief. Grief is good. Grief is the way we get through the transitions of life. In fact, if you don’t grieve, you get stuck! Grief will not kill you if you let it out.

Fear, on the other hand, can be a bad thing. Not once in the Bible does it say, “Grieve not,” “Sorrow not,” “Weep not,” or “Cry not.” What it does say is “Fear not.” And it says that 365 times! Because grief doesn’t paralyze us, but fear does.

Here’s the good news to remember about big, scary shadows. You can’t have a shadow without light. If you see a shadow, that means there is a light shining nearby.

So, when you’re going through the valley of the shadow, the key is to turn your back on the shadow and look at the light. Because as long as you keep your eyes on the light—Jesus, the Light of the World—the shadow won’t scare you.

See the full teaching here: Bible App

About the Author:

Rick Warren is an innovative pastor, renowned author, and global influencer. The various ministries Pastor Rick has created are a multi-faceted expression of his heart to bring the whole Gospel to the whole world.  Since founding Saddleback Church in 1980, Rick Warren continues to be at the forefront of the evangelical movement, encouraging churches everywhere to be a sanctuary for hope and healing.  Connect With Pastor Rick Warren at https://pastorrick.com/

Inspirational Lifestyles: A Faith That Works When Life Doesn’t – The Truth About Shadows  was originally published on praisedc.com

