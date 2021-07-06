Inspirational Lifestyles: A Faith That Works When Life Doesn’t – Before You Open God’s Word, Believe it

Cheryl Jackson
A Faith That Works When Life Doesn't – Before You Open God's Word, Believe it

Before You Open God’s Word, Believe It

Today on Inspirational Lifestyles, Cheryl Jackson shares from the devotion “A Faith That Works When Life Doesn’t” by Renown Pastor and Teacher Rick Warren.  The topic today is derived from James 1:21 Therefore, get rid of all moral filth and the evil that is so prevalent and humbly accept the word planted in you, which can save you.  In this scripture, Rick Warren talks about cleaning out the things in your life that will keep you from believing the word of God.  In fact, before you open the word of God, make up in your mind that you already believe whatever God wants to reveal.  This is what he said:

You may not always understand what the Bible says. But to anchor your life on the solid foundation of God’s Word, you need to humbly accept whatever God tells you.

In today’s verse, the word “accept” is from the Greek word dechomai. It’s a hospitality term. It means to receive like a stranger. You are to receive God’s Word fully into your life. That means before you even open your Bible, you tell God that you accept whatever he tells you. You agree to believe his Word, whether or not you understand it.

Look at the first part of today’s verse. In order to accept God’s Word, you first have to take care of the junk in your life. Clean it out! Now, this doesn’t mean you need to clean up your life before you can come to God. Instead, it means sin can block you from hearing God. You can’t hear him when you’ve got something else filling your mind and heart. You’ve got to make space for the truth. Believing and applying God’s truth will change you and make you more like Jesus.

Check out the full teaching here:  Bible App 

About the Author:

Rick Warren is an innovative pastor, renowned author, and global influencer. The various ministries Pastor Rick has created are a multi-faceted expression of his heart to bring the whole Gospel to the whole world.  Since founding Saddleback Church in 1980, Rick Warren continues to be at the forefront of the evangelical movement, encouraging churches everywhere to be a sanctuary for hope and healing.  Connect With Pastor Rick Warren at https://pastorrick.com/

Inspirational Lifestyles: A Faith That Works When Life Doesn’t – Before You Open God’s Word, Believe it  was originally published on praisedc.com

Close