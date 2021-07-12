We Love, Love: Eddie Murphy’s Son, Eric and Martin Lawrence Daughter, Jasmine are a Couple

Jasmin Lawrence and Eric Murphy, the eldest offspring of the legendary comedians, have made their romance Instagram official.
On Saturday, Jasmin, who is Martin Lawrence’s
daughter with ex-wife Pat Southall-Smith,
gushed that she felt “incredibly blessed” in a post
wishing her boyfriend happy birthday.
“Happy birthday, my love! I’m so incredibly blessed to know you, to love you, and to have you by my side,” the 25-year-old Duke University graduate captioned two pictures of them both. “Cheers to many more blessings, laughs, and beautiful memories! I love you so much!!”
The post comes weeks after Murphy — Eddie Murphy’s
son with ex-girlfriend Paulette McNeely
— professed his love for Lawrence in an Instagram post
.
“Head over heels in LOVE with You,” the 32-year-old captioned a black-and-white snap of himself and Lawrence last month.
The Los Angeles-based writer and voice actor added the hashtags “#myotherhalf #equallyyoked and #iloveyou.”
Eddie Murphy, 60, and Martin Lawrence, 56, starred together in Ted Demme’s 1999 comedy “Life.”
