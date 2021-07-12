Inspirational Lifestyles: A Faith That Works When Life Doesn’t – God Wants to Give you Wisdom

Praise Featured Video CLOSE

God Wants to Give You Wisdom

Today on Inspirational Lifestyles, Cheryl Jackson shares from the devotion “A Faith That Works When Life Doesn’t” by Renown Pastor and Teacher Rick Warren. The topic today is derived from a familiar scripture, James 1:5-6 5 If any of you lack wisdom, let him ask of God, that giveth to all men liberally, and upbraideth not; and it shall be given him. But let him ask in faith, nothing wavering. For he that wavereth is like a wave of the sea driven with the wind and tossed. In this scripture, Rick Warren talks about acting Seeking god for wisdom in the tough times. Instead of making rash decisions activate you faith and seek God for wisdom! However, without faith there’s nothing to keep you anchored. Check out what he said:

Are you going through a rough time right now? You’re not alone! People all over the world are feeling the effects of the pandemic, and it’s taken a toll on our mental, physical, and emotional health.

The Bible tells us exactly what we should do when we don’t know what to do and we’re feeling the pressure to do the right thing.

“If any of you need wisdom, you should ask God, and it will be given to you. God is generous and won’t correct you for asking. But when you ask for something, you must have faith and not doubt. Anyone who doubts is like an ocean wave tossed around in a storm” (James 1:5-6 CEV).

God isn’t holding back wisdom. He gives wisdom to anybody who asks for it.

Have you asked God to give you the wisdom to handle the challenges you’re facing? Have you asked him for wisdom on what to do about your job, your future, your kids, your health, or whatever you’re struggling with? God will give you wisdom if you ask for it.

Ask God what he wants you to learn from your challenges and what he wants you to do. He has promised to give you his wisdom in generous portions.

About the Author:

Rick Warren is an innovative pastor, renowned author, and global influencer. The various ministries Pastor Rick has created are a multi-faceted expression of his heart to bring the whole Gospel to the whole world. Since founding Saddleback Church in 1980, Rick Warren continues to be at the forefront of the evangelical movement, encouraging churches everywhere to be a sanctuary for hope and healing. Connect With Pastor Rick Warren at https://pastorrick.com/

