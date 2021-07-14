Get Up Mornings With Erica
HomeGet Up Mornings With Erica

Healthy Ever After: Why People With Diabetes Are More Likely To Have Cardiovascular Issues

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Praise Featured Video
CLOSE

The Get Up! Mornings team is always about making sure our supporters are taking care of themselves out here, which is why “Healthy Ever After” is such an important segment to deliver every week.

For the latest report, Erica Campbell talks with nurse practitioner and certified diabetes educator Kim Ketter to discuss the correlations between diabetes and cardiovascular issues.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

“People with diabetes are more likely to have cardiovascular issues,” Ketter says, going on to explain why that rings true by adding, “as a matter of fact, they are twice as likely to have cardiovascular issues than someone who does not have diabetes. That puts them at higher risk for heart attack and stroke, and the reason for that is because diabetes is considered a microvascular disease…the body’s just not making enough insulin to prevent the blood sugars from being elevated.” She goes on to explain that if those blood sugars get too high they can ruin smaller blood vessels in the eyes, brain and kidneys.

In terms of prevention, the best things Ketter says to do is know your family history, practice healthy eating, take in more vegetables, exercise regularly and — sorry to all the sweet tooth tigers out there! — cutting back on sugar intake substantially.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Enjoy this important talk on the topic of diabetes and cardiovascular issues with Kim Ketter on Get Up! Morning With Erica Campbell below, and let’s stay healthy together:

 

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

 

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

 

Healthy Ever After: Why People With Diabetes Are More Likely To Have Cardiovascular Issues  was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
How The George Floyd Justice In Policing Act…

May 25, 2021 marks the one year anniversary of the horrific day George Floyd was murdered by Derek Chauvin in front of a…
05.26.21
Quick Study: What Is The True Meaning Of…

The seven-day holiday tradition begins the day after Christmas.
12.24.20
‘Good Trouble’: John Lewis’ Congressional District Pushes Biden…

Absentee ballots from Georgia voters in Clayton County -- in John Lewis' longtime congressional district -- gave Joe Biden a…
11.06.20
Trumpublicans Are Freaking Out And Blaming Each Other…

Republicans are freaking out, panicking and blaming each other while Trump, facing an election loss, claims without proof that he's…
01.28.21
Chrissy Teigen Reflects On Tragic Pregnancy Loss–“I Can…

Chrissy Teigen returned to social media on Tuesday, October 27 to reflect on the tragic loss of her third pregnancy.
01.28.21
Philadelphia Cops Kill Walter Wallace Jr., Black Man…

Walter Wallace Jr., who was said to have suffered from mental illness, was killed on a Philadelphia street as his…
10.28.20
Jared Kushner Suggests ‘Complaining’ Black People Don’t ‘Want…

In today's example of just how racist the Trump administration is, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner had some pretty…
01.28.21
Text To Win: Brian Courtney Wilson Private Virtual…

Text "BCW" to 52140 for a chance to win! 
01.28.21
Latonya Brumfield Story Of Survival Will Truly Inspire…

Latonya Brumfield was diagnosed with breast cancer in February of 2014.  With the support of her family and church, she…
01.28.21
Ice Cube Responds After Eric Trump Shares Manipulated…

Trump posting this fake photo comes after Cube received criticism for working with the his administration on the Contract With…
01.28.21
Close