Inspirational Lifestyles: A Faith That Works When Life Doesn’t – It’s Your Choice To Rejoice in Trouble

Praise Featured Video CLOSE

It’s Your Choice to Rejoice in Trouble

Today on Inspirational Lifestyles, Cheryl Jackson shares from the devotion “A Faith That Works When Life Doesn’t” by Renown Pastor and Teacher Rick Warren. The topic today is derived from a familiar scripture, James 1:2 My brethren, count it all joy when ye fall into divers temptations; In this scripture, Rick Warren shares how we as believers can rejoice in trouble. Because even in trouble God promises to work things out for our good. This is a principle that non-believers can never understand. Check out what he said:

Do you know that it’s possible to rejoice when you face troubles? The Bible says, “Dear brothers and sisters, when troubles come your way, consider it an opportunity for great joy” (James 1:2 NLT).

It’s easy to misunderstand this verse. God’s not saying be a martyr. He’s not saying deny reality. He’s not saying fake it ‘til you make it.

We don’t rejoice for the trouble. But we can still rejoice during the trouble because of what we know is true.

And what is true? We know that God sees and cares about everything we’re going through. We know that we’re never alone, that God is always with us. We know that he will give us strength if we trust him.

One of the greatest comforts during troubling days is God’s promise in Romans 8:28: “We know that in everything God works for the good of those who love him” (NCV).

God has promised to bring good out of bad for us—in everything. That includes a pandemic! That’s not a promise for everybody. It’s a promise for believers, those who love him and are committed to living according to his purpose.

(See the full teaching on the Bible App.)

About the Author:

Rick Warren is an innovative pastor, renowned author, and global influencer. The various ministries Pastor Rick has created are a multi-faceted expression of his heart to bring the whole Gospel to the whole world. Since founding Saddleback Church in 1980, Rick Warren continues to be at the forefront of the evangelical movement, encouraging churches everywhere to be a sanctuary for hope and healing. Connect With Pastor Rick Warren at https://pastorrick.com/

Inspirational Lifestyles: A Faith That Works When Life Doesn’t – It’s Your Choice To Rejoice in Trouble was originally published on praisedc.com

Also On Praise 106.1: