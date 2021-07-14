Cheryl Jackson
Inspirational Lifestyles: A Faith That Works When Life Doesn’t – Godly Friends Help You Make Good Decisions

Godly Friends Help You Make Good Decisions

Today on Inspirational Lifestyles, Cheryl Jackson shares from the devotion “A Faith That Works When Life Doesn’t” by Renown Pastor and Teacher Rick Warren.  The topic today is derived from a familiar scripture, Proverbs 13:20 He that walketh with wise men shall be wise: But a companion of fools shall be destroyed.  In this scripture, Rick Warren shares how important it is to have a circle of friends who also believe in Christ.  Together you can make each other accountable to live a life that’s pleasing to the Father.  If your circle of friends are foolish and into evil folly…that reflects on your character as well.  Rick Warren says it this way:

When you trust God to make tough choices easier, he gives you wisdom when you ask for it. One way he does that is by directing you to people who know and practice his Word. He gives you connections with godly people who will point you in the right direction.

You need to get some godly people in your life who love and obey the Bible. You were never meant to practice God’s wisdom on your own.

Proverbs 13:20 says, “Walk with the wise and become wise; associate with fools and get in trouble” (NLT).

This is important because the quality of your life and the quality of your decisions will be determined by who you spend the most time with.

Are the people you most often hang out with helping you or hurting you? Are they building your faith or your fear? Are they causing you to worship or to worry? Are they stress relievers or stress generators in your life?

(See the full teaching on the Bible App.)

About the Author:

Rick Warren is an innovative pastor, renowned author, and global influencer. The various ministries Pastor Rick has created are a multi-faceted expression of his heart to bring the whole Gospel to the whole world.  Since founding Saddleback Church in 1980, Rick Warren continues to be at the forefront of the evangelical movement, encouraging churches everywhere to be a sanctuary for hope and healing.  Connect With Pastor Rick Warren at https://pastorrick.com/

Inspirational Lifestyles: A Faith That Works When Life Doesn’t – Godly Friends Help You Make Good Decisions  was originally published on praisedc.com

Close