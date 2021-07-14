Inspirational Lifestyles: A Faith That Works When Life Doesn’t – God’s Word, What You Believe, You Do

Praise Featured Video CLOSE

God’s Word: What You Believe, You Do

Today on Inspirational Lifestyles, Cheryl Jackson shares from the devotion “A Faith That Works When Life Doesn’t” by Renown Pastor and Teacher Rick Warren. The topic today is derived from a familiar scripture, James 1:25 But whoso looketh into the perfect law of liberty, and continueth therein, he being not a forgetful hearer, but a doer of the work, this man shall be blessed in his deed. In this scripture, Rick Warren is simply saying the more we read God’s word, the more we believe God’s word and the more we believe it, we’ll actually do it! Now, once we do the word, the scripture says, our deeds become blessed! In other words, when we get the word of God in our spirit, we begin to act on it and then everything we do becomes blessed! Mali Music asks the question, “Is anybody in here blessed?” My answer, “I’m Blessed”!

This is what Rick Warren says: You act on what you believe, meaning your behavior and attitudes are a reflection of what you think is true. Think about it this way: The only parts of the Bible you truly believe are the parts you put into practice.

If what you say you believe doesn’t change how you live your life, then you probably don’t really believe it. That’s why, when you have a difficult decision to make, you need to remember: “God’s way is perfect. All the LORD’s promises prove true” (2 Samuel 22:31 NLT). When you follow God’s Word and do things his way, you’ll be able to do the right thing at the right time.

It doesn’t matter what methods you use to learn God’s Word. The important thing is that you’re studying, memorizing, and applying it to your life. When you do those things, you’ll experience the freedom that cannot be diminished by the problems and challenges you face today.

Rick Warren is an innovative pastor, renowned author, and global influencer. The various ministries Pastor Rick has created are a multi-faceted expression of his heart to bring the whole Gospel to the whole world. Since founding Saddleback Church in 1980, Rick Warren continues to be at the forefront of the evangelical movement, encouraging churches everywhere to be a sanctuary for hope and healing. Connect With Pastor Rick Warren at https://pastorrick.com/

Inspirational Lifestyles: A Faith That Works When Life Doesn't – God's Word, What You Believe, You Do

