Inspirational Lifestyles: A Faith That works When Life Doesn’t – How to Be Stable in Ever-Changing Times

How to Be Stable in Ever-Changing Times

Today on Inspirational Lifestyles, Cheryl Jackson shares from the devotion “A Faith That Works When Life Doesn’t” by Renown Pastor and Teacher Rick Warren. The topic today is derived from, James 1:6-8 But let him ask in faith, nothing wavering. For he that wavereth is like a wave of the sea driven with the wind and tossed. For let not that man think that he shall receive any thing of the Lord. A double minded man is unstable in all his ways. In this scripture, Rick Warren how important is for us to know that we can do anything on our own accord. We have to seek The Lord for guidance in every situation that we face. Seek God, make a decision and trust Him to guide you through. Otherwise, you will be tossed with the wind and indecisive. He says this:

Have you ever made a tough choice, but then the moment you made the decision, you started doubting yourself? You agonized over it. You kept asking yourself if you did the right thing.

The Bible says when you do this you’re like a wave pushed around in a storm. You have so many doubts, and you get tossed about because you’re depending on your wisdom, not God’s.

This is why God wants you to ask him for guidance before you make a decision, and then trust him and his goodness once the decision is made.

When you do, he sets you free from second-guessing yourself.

Here’s the good news: Even if the winds keep changing and the future looks uncertain, you don’t have to be blown to and fro. Put your faith in God and God alone.God wants to give you wisdom! When you unequivocally trust God in uncertain times—in all times—he will give you everything you need to make wise decisions.

About the Author:

Rick Warren is an innovative pastor, renowned author, and global influencer. The various ministries Pastor Rick has created are a multi-faceted expression of his heart to bring the whole Gospel to the whole world. Since founding Saddleback Church in 1980, Rick Warren continues to be at the forefront of the evangelical movement, encouraging churches everywhere to be a sanctuary for hope and healing. Connect With Pastor Rick Warren at https://pastorrick.com/

