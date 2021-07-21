Celebrity News
Late Gospel Radio Host Eddie Taylor May Soon Be Honored With Renaming Of Ballfields In Lipscomb Park

Hosting a gospel radio show takes a daily dedication to the joy that praise music can bring into your life — just ask the boss lady Erica Campbell or the entire Get Up! Mornings crew! With that said, it goes without saying that we hold a special respect for those in the field both past and present.

For over 20 years, blues singer and community leader Eddie Taylor Sr. hosted his own gospel radio show out of Melbourne, Florida. Now his city wants to pay him the utmost homage by potentially renaming ballfields in Lipscomb Park after the late trailblazer.

Eddie Taylor Sr. passed away at the age of 81 last year on October 4, 2020 in Melbourne, where he held a handful of titles aside from spreading His word though song.

Read up more on the life of a beloved believer in the power of gospel, via his official obituary:

“Mr. Taylor’s character and influence were factors that influenced the Melbourne Jaycees of the 1970’s to recruit him as the first African-American member of the organization. While working with the Jaycees, the late Mr. Norm Keller, in March, 1972, invited Eddie to create a Radio Program focusing on the African American community to be aired on Radio Station WMMB/WYRL. Later, that program evolved into the Eddie Taylor Gospel Sing which aired each Sunday morning for almost 20 years.

Eddie’s public service continued most of his life, and two of Florida’s governors, Governor Bob Martinez and Governor Lawton Chiles appointed him as a commissioner to the Housing Authority of Brevard County, where he served tirelessly for eight years to provide decent and affordable housing for underprivileged citizens.

Also, as a former member of the Board of Directors for East Central Florida Junior Achievement Program, his work influenced the lives of many high school students in exposing them to mentors, as well as the world of business. In addition, Mr. Taylor formerly served as a member of the Holmes Regional Development Council where he served as liaison between the community and the Council.”

If all goes well, the proposal set forth by Melbourne City Council member Yvonne Minus will be presented during an upcoming City Council agenda according to City Clerk Kevin McKeown. As Minus put it, “We used to see Mr. Taylor sitting (in the) third or fourth row every meeting,” and also added, “It’d take him 10 minutes to get in, eventually. But he was always here observing the meetings. And he definitely had Melbourne — the city of Melbourne — at heart.”

We’re praying the right decision is made to honor this man properly! Rest in peace, Eddie Taylor Sr.

 

Late Gospel Radio Host Eddie Taylor May Soon Be Honored With Renaming Of Ballfields In Lipscomb Park  was originally published on getuperica.com

Eddie Taylor Sr.

