Inspirational Lifestyles: A Faith That Works When Life Doesn’t – How to Be Confident in Uncertain Times

How to Be Confident in Uncertain Times

Today on Inspirational Lifestyles, Cheryl Jackson shares from the devotion “A Faith That Works When Life Doesn’t” by Renown Pastor and Teacher Rick Warren. The topic today is derived from, James 5:8 Be ye also patient; stablish your hearts: for the coming of the Lord draweth nigh. In this passage of scripture James talks about the return of Christ. God promises to return for the believer and there is nothing we can do about His return. Why? Because He is in control of ALL things. This includes todays circumstances and everything that we are faced with today. I’m so glad man doesn’t have the final say! This is what Rick Warren says about it:

We’re living in strange and uncertain times. We don’t fully understand what’s happening in the world. We get conflicting information from every source, and we’re not sure how to make wise decisions without all the information we need.

When so many things are uncertain, we can remain certain of this one truth: God is in control.

Why does James remind us several times in this passage that the Lord is coming back? Because it’s the ultimate proof that God is in control.

Although your circumstances may seem out of control and what you’re going through may be painful, nothing is beyond God’s control. Be patient. God’s timing is perfect. He’s never late. He is in control.

Knowing that history is under God’s control and Jesus has promised to return, should give us all the confidence we need in uncertain times. When you feel like you can’t count on anything else, count on this: God’s got this. And Jesus will come back one day soon to make all things right and new.

About the Author:

Rick Warren is an innovative pastor, renowned author, and global influencer. The various ministries Pastor Rick has created are a multi-faceted expression of his heart to bring the whole Gospel to the whole world. Since founding Saddleback Church in 1980, Rick Warren continues to be at the forefront of the evangelical movement, encouraging churches everywhere to be a sanctuary for hope and healing. Connect With Pastor Rick Warren at https://pastorrick.com/

Inspirational Lifestyles: A Faith That Works When Life Doesn’t – How to Be Confident in Uncertain Times was originally published on praisedc.com

