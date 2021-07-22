Cheryl Jackson
What's The Tea: Megyn Kelly Tried To Come For Naomi Osaka

So why are Megyn Kelly and Naomi Osaka making headlines now?

Naomi Osaka shared that she was taking a break from the spotlight. Plenty of people have supported her decision though others have questioned it. When NBC News host Clay Travis tweeted, “Since saying she’s too introverted to talk to the media after tennis matches, Naomi Osaka has launched a reality show, a Barbie, and now is on the cover of the SI swimsuit issue.” Then Megyn Kelly retweeted the post, adding, “Let’s not forget the cover of Vogue Japan and Time Mag!”

Guess who caught wind of Kelly’s tweet? Osaka herself, and she did not shy away from clapping back. “Seeing as you’re a journalist I would’ve assumed you would take the time to research what the lead times are for magazines, if you did that you would’ve found out I shot all of my covers last year,” Osaka wrote in a since-deleted tweet. “Instead your first reaction is to hop on here and spew negativity, do better Megan.”

Well, black Twitter has come to defend Osaka and Osaka has now blocked Kelly!  You won’t get a back and forth from Osaka….she said what she said!

