What’s The Tea: Kevin Hart Is Gearing Up For His Brand New Talk Show on Peacock “Hart to Heart”

Today on What’s the Tea, Cheryl Jackson shares how NBC’s, Peacock has slotted Thursday, August 5, for the premiere of Kevin Hart’s talk show Hart to Heart. A New one-hour episodes will drop weekly on Thursdays, starting with the first three episodes on August 5.

In Hart to Heart, Hart sits down with guests ranging from musicians to A-list actors who represent his interests and influences, in the comfort of his virtual wine cellar for an uninterrupted hour of insight, truth, enlightenment and humor. Hart to Heart “will dig deep to find out what makes these world-class influencers tick, their goals and aspirations, their journey to stardom and the obstacles they overcame to reach their lofty status,” per Peacock. Guests will be announced each week ahead of the drop.

The show falls under Hart’s multi-year deal with Peacock via his Laugh Out Loud network.

