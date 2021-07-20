Cheryl Jackson talks with gospel duo Dawkins & Dawkins about their most recent new single “In My Feelings”. After a decade long hiatus as a duo, we’ve certainly missed their sound. The new single has their signature progressive R&B Gospel sound.

They talked about the things they’ve been doing in the last 10 years. Anson is an amazing writer, producer, minister, worship leader and advate runner. While Eric has been writing and producing other artist like Tyrese, Omarion and Tank (to name a few). He also served as vocal coach for American Idol and America’s Got Talent.

Anson shared the concept behind the title. He said In My Feeling in today’s terms has a negative connotation. However, in this single, Dawkins is talking about the emotion they feel when realizing who God is to them and how he’s covered and directed them.

In My Feelings is the first release from a new album that will be released in the fall called “Never Gets Old”.

After a Decade Long Hiatus, Dawkins & Dawkins Is Back With A Brand New Single “In My Feelings” (video) was originally published on praisedc.com

Also On Praise 106.1: