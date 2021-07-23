Sunday Best’s, Josh Copeland Releases New Music, “All Things Working”

Cheryl Jackson
Cheryl Jackson has a candid and personal conversation with BET’s Sunday Best season 9 finalist and Maryland native Josh Copeland.  Jackson dug deep in Copelands past, sharing how he found out at the age of 7, that he could sing.  Growing up in Christian Home, as a Preacher’s Kid, he developed his gift under the anointing, in the church.  Competing on Sunday Best didn’t always work in his favor.  He actually auditioned during Season 2 and made the final round, but was never called for the show.  When approached with the opportunity audition for Season 9 Copeland was a little reluctant.  However, auditioning this time took him all the way to the final two and he is grateful!

We’ve been waiting on new music from Josh Copeland and now the wait is over!   “All Things Working” is available now for digital download and streaming on all platforms. The song landed in the top 20 on the iTunes Top 200 Christian/Gospel Songs chart upon its release on Friday, June 25th reaching #18. Released via Anointed Sounds Records/eOne, the song is produced by Daniel Weatherspoon, co-written by Larry Vaughn and Jeremy Haynes with backing vocals by Charles Butler & Trinity. Faith-based veteran marketing and promotions executive Neily Dickerson serves as executive producer.

 

