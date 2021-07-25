Praise Featured Video CLOSE

According to Channel 11, Maryland state officials are discussing the possibility of requiring vaccination passports for entry and access in “some settings”.

“Those conversations are taking place,” said Dr. Mark Martin of the State Health Department. “We’re looking at all strategies to fight the pandemic. Especially with the uptick right now in positive cases. We’re looking at everything.”

While no decisions have been made, it wouldn’t be a surprise if some were made soon to help increase the waning vaccination rate.

A Call To the Unvaccinated

It’s a problem that has swept the nation including here in Maryland where our vaccination rate is 58.3% with very little progression. Baltimore City has seen similar struggles where only 46.3% of City’s population is fully vaccinated.

Tapering vaccination numbers worry officials across the country. Nearly 99% of COVID related deaths in the last six months have been of the unvaccinated, says CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky. “This is becoming a pandemic of the unvaccinated,” said Walensky. “We are seeing outbreaks of cases in parts of the country that have low vaccination coverage because unvaccinated people are at risk.”

State Officials Considering Requiring Vaccination Passports In Maryland was originally published on 92q.com

Also On Praise 106.1: