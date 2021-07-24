Community Affairs Show: The Department of Energy & Environment Making A Difference Improving Our Environment

Cheryl Jackson
| 07.24.21
Green City Project Artist Rendering

Source: Artist Rendering / Artist Rendering

Today on the Community Affairs Show, Cheryl Jackson talks with Larissa Etwaroo-Bako, Program Analyst for the Green Economy and Daniel White, Energy Program Specialist in the Energy Administration at the Department of Energy & Enviornment (DOEE).

In our discussion Daniel White shares how the Government of the District of Columbia is making a substantial difference in improving our environment. Whether it is by purchasing 100% green power or providing incentives for property owners and others in the District to install runoff-reducing green infrastructure on their properties.  The District is working steadily toward a more sustainable DC and is leading other cities in the area of urban sustainability.

Larissa Etwaroo-Bako shares how the DOEE and the Department of Employment Services (DOES) have partnered to develop Solar Works DC, a low-income solar installation and job training program. GRID Alternatives Mid-Atlantic will implement the first year of the program. In addition to preparing residents to enter careers in solar and related industries, Solar Works DC will increase solar capacity in the District and reduce energy costs for qualified low-income District homeowners by installing solar systems on their homes.

Registration is now open. Solar Works DC seeks 22 program participants for the upcoming cohort and applicants are welcome to submit their cover letters and resumes. Applicants must be District residents, ages 18 and over, to participate in the 12-week program and receive hands-on job training to install solar for income-qualified DC households. This is a pipeline program that aims to produce a trained, qualified workforce, and to prepare participants for entry-level green jobs in the solar and related industries.

To APPLY now and to find additional information and program requirements, visit Grid Alternatives – Solar Works DC or or the DC Infrastructure Academy (DCIA).

Community Affairs Show: The Department of Energy & Environment Making A Difference Improving Our Environment  was originally published on praisedc.com

