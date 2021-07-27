Baltimore City Leaders Pleading With Residents To Get Vaccinated, Governor Says No New Restrictions For Now

Praise Featured Video CLOSE

COVID-19 cases are on the rise in Maryland and Baltimore city leaders are pleading with residents to get vaccinated.

According to the Baltimore City Health Commissioner, more than 70 percent of residents have not been vaccinated in some parts of the city.

Dr. Letitia Dzirasa is particularly concerned about low vaccination rates in zip codes 21223, 21216, 21207 and 21213 as the more contagious Delta variant spreads.

In the past month, Baltimore has seen a 115% rise in cases and positivity rates increase by 95%. There have not been any new deaths.

When asked if he will impose new restrictions or a mask mandate, the mayor had this to say:

“When and if the time comes from a public health and public safety standpoint that we have to put things in place, we will not hesitate to do that,” the mayor told CBS Baltimore. “We are hopeful that we don’t get to that point but I will not blink to do that and save the lives of Baltimoreans.“

Meanwhile, Gov. Hogan said there are no plans right now to go back to mask mandates and restrictions. He said the focus remains on getting the 24% of people who have not been vaccinated, a vaccine.

“There’s been no lack of access to the vaccine,” said Hogan. “The current 24 percent just decided not to get it. We’re hoping to keep trying to convince them one at a time that they’re going to be safer, their families are going to be protected and their communities are [protected] if they would all get the vaccine.”

