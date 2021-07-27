Praise Featured Video CLOSE

Simone Biles’ decision to withdraw from the women’s team gymnastics final has yet again highlighted the extreme pressure the world’s top athletes are under at Tokyo 2020.

After stepping away from today’s competition, Biles said it was important that she protected her mental wellbeing and that athletes were “people at the end of the day.”

Biles broke down in tears as she addressed the media following the women’s team gymnastics final where Team USA won silver.

“Whenever you get in a high stress situation you kind of freak out,” she said. “I have to focus on my mental health and not jeopardize my health and wellbeing.”

US Olympic swimming legend Michael Phelps has also spoken about the immense pressure that he felt while competing The 28-time Olympic medalist has been open about his battle with depression which he says stems in part from the intensity of a professional sport. Last year, Phelps was part of a documentary called “The Weight of Gold” which looked at the mental pressures that come with competing at the Olympic Games. “Really, after every Olympics I think I fell into a major state of depression,” he said in 2018. We believe protecting your mental health is priority! source: CNN

What’s The Tea: Simone Biles Drops Out Of The Olympic Finals Due To Mental Stress was originally published on praisedc.com

Also On Praise 106.1: