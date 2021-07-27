Cheryl Jackson
HomeCheryl Jackson

What’s The Tea: Simone Biles Drops Out Of The Olympic Finals Due To Mental Stress

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Praise Featured Video
CLOSE
Gymnastics - Artistic - Olympics: Day 4

Source: Jean Catuffe / Getty

Simone Biles’ decision to withdraw from the women’s team gymnastics final has yet again highlighted the extreme pressure the world’s top athletes are under at Tokyo 2020.

After stepping away from today’s competition, Biles said it was important that she protected her mental wellbeing and that athletes were “people at the end of the day.”

Biles broke down in tears as she addressed the media following the women’s team gymnastics final where Team USA won silver.

“Whenever you get in a high stress situation you kind of freak out,” she said. “I have to focus on my mental health and not jeopardize my health and wellbeing.”

US Olympic swimming legend Michael Phelps has also spoken about the immense pressure that he felt while competing

The 28-time Olympic medalist has been open about his battle with depression which he says stems in part from the intensity of a professional sport.

Last year, Phelps was part of a documentary called “The Weight of Gold” which looked at the mental pressures that come with competing at the Olympic Games.

“Really, after every Olympics I think I fell into a major state of depression,” he said in 2018.

We believe protecting your mental health is priority!

source: CNN

What’s The Tea: Simone Biles Drops Out Of The Olympic Finals Due To Mental Stress  was originally published on praisedc.com

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
How The George Floyd Justice In Policing Act…

May 25, 2021 marks the one year anniversary of the horrific day George Floyd was murdered by Derek Chauvin in front of a…
05.26.21
Quick Study: What Is The True Meaning Of…

The seven-day holiday tradition begins the day after Christmas.
12.24.20
‘Good Trouble’: John Lewis’ Congressional District Pushes Biden…

Absentee ballots from Georgia voters in Clayton County -- in John Lewis' longtime congressional district -- gave Joe Biden a…
11.06.20
Trumpublicans Are Freaking Out And Blaming Each Other…

Republicans are freaking out, panicking and blaming each other while Trump, facing an election loss, claims without proof that he's…
01.28.21
Chrissy Teigen Reflects On Tragic Pregnancy Loss–“I Can…

Chrissy Teigen returned to social media on Tuesday, October 27 to reflect on the tragic loss of her third pregnancy.
01.28.21
Philadelphia Cops Kill Walter Wallace Jr., Black Man…

Walter Wallace Jr., who was said to have suffered from mental illness, was killed on a Philadelphia street as his…
10.28.20
Jared Kushner Suggests ‘Complaining’ Black People Don’t ‘Want…

In today's example of just how racist the Trump administration is, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner had some pretty…
01.28.21
Text To Win: Brian Courtney Wilson Private Virtual…

Text "BCW" to 52140 for a chance to win! 
01.28.21
Latonya Brumfield Story Of Survival Will Truly Inspire…

Latonya Brumfield was diagnosed with breast cancer in February of 2014.  With the support of her family and church, she…
01.28.21
Ice Cube Responds After Eric Trump Shares Manipulated…

Trump posting this fake photo comes after Cube received criticism for working with the his administration on the Contract With…
01.28.21
Close