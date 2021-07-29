Baltimore County Public Schools Requiring Masks For Upcoming School Year

Praise Featured Video CLOSE

Masks will be required for students, staff and visitors in the Baltimore County Public School system for the 2021-2022 school year.

“Nothing is more important than the health and safety of our students, families, and employees,” said BCPS Superintendent Dr. Darryl L. Williams. “Unfortunately, the pandemic continues to impact our community. Universal masking is an important part of our multifaceted approach to mitigate the spread of COVID while keeping schools open for in-person learning.”

The order for masks to be worn on school busses will also continue. A meeting will be held on August 3 at 10 a.m. to update the board and community on mask mandates in schools.

“I fully support Dr. Williams’ decision to protect Team BCPS students, staff, and visitors by adopting the latest mask recommendations from the CDC,” said Makeda Scott, chair of the Board of Education of Baltimore County. “As this crisis evolves, what matters most is that we continue to prioritize in-person learning by providing appropriate health and safety guidelines that respond to the latest conditions. I also join leaders across the county in encouraging all citizens aged 12 and over to get vaccinated as soon as possible.”

Source: CBS Baltimore

